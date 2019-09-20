Verizon customers across the state have reported service outages.

The Verizon website states that the outages began on Friday around 3 p.m.

The website states that as of 4:15 p.m., 72% of cell service and 3% of internet service is currently down.

There is no apparent time when service will be restored.

Outages have been reported in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, as well as central Arkansas.

Content sourced from this story is from our CBS affiliate in NWA, 5NEWS.

