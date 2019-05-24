HOUSTON — An Army veteran says he no longer feels safe after his apartment complex ordered him to remove his Ring doorbell camera.

Derek Gray said the camera helps to ease anxiety related to his PTSD from combat tours in the Army.

He says he explained this to management at his Las Palmas apartment, but it was only recently when the camera became an issue.

The explanation management gave Gray dealt with wiring he used to bring power to the doorbell. The wire outlined the front door, and according to management, this is against the lease agreement.

Gray, however, said he’s heard complaints from neighbors who were less than thrilled to know they were being recorded walking in front of Gray’s apartment.

Gray’s compromise was to put a blinder next to his camera to keep from recording anything but his front door.

“I was more than willing to compromise, and they said we absolutely do not want any audio, video recording of the common areas whatsoever,” Gray said.

First came the initial notice from Las Palmas. Shortly after, management arrived at Gray’s door with a police escort to demand Gray remove his doorbell to which Gray complied.

We contacted the Houston Apartment Association for clarity on the matter. They tell us most lease agreements will restrict renters from using similar devices outside their apartments.

An exception, however, could be made under the Fair Housing Act to give “reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities.”

“I’ve made it very clear that I want to be released from my lease if you cannot make the reasonable accommodations I need for my conditions as a disabled veteran,” Gray said.

We reached out to Las Palmas management who declined to comment.

