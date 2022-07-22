x
Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss reproductive rights on Indianapolis visit Monday

The Vice President is expected to meet with state legislators to discuss reproductive rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indianapolis Monday to meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss reproductive rights. 

Harris is expected to lead a reproductive rights roundtable.

RELATED: Hundreds of Indiana businesses sign letter supporting abortion access

RELATED: Lawmakers discuss upcoming special session, future of abortion in Indiana

Indiana Senate Republicans rolled out three bills on Wednesday that would restrict access to abortions, increase access to contraceptives, fund resources for women and children and help Hoosiers weather the storm of surging inflation and rising gas prices. 

The bills will be brought forward during the special session scheduled to begin this upcoming Monday, July 25. 

   

