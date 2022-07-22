Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indianapolis Monday to meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss reproductive rights.
Harris is expected to lead a reproductive rights roundtable.
Indiana Senate Republicans rolled out three bills on Wednesday that would restrict access to abortions, increase access to contraceptives, fund resources for women and children and help Hoosiers weather the storm of surging inflation and rising gas prices.
The bills will be brought forward during the special session scheduled to begin this upcoming Monday, July 25.