ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A giant shark was captured then released back into Atlantic Beach waters Tuesday afternoon.

Candy Keane posted the photo to Atlantic Beach, Florida's Facebook group around 7:30 p.m. asking, "Who's ready to go swimming?"

Not us!

The two fishermen with the shark are Robert Arnemann and Matt Gaston.

Arnemann told First Coast News as soon as they caught the shark they carried it into deep waters for it to swim away, noting they caught it by accident and only fish for fun.

First Coast News will have an interview with Arnemann Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

Video provided by Robert and Matt