Video of a dramatic crash near downtown San Antonio is making the rounds on social media.

Adrian Lopez, a witness, was able to record footage of the incident: a car being PUSHED by what appears to be a dump truck while throttling down Interstate 35.

Lopez told KENS 5 he was traveling north on I-35 by the interchange at Highway 281 near downtown and St. Mary's Street.

According to Lopez, the driver of the Mercedes, shown in a series of videos posted to Facebook and shared more than 2,000 times in less than two hours, was attempting to merge onto I-35 into the same lane an 18-wheeler truck was traveling in.

Lopez said the driver of the Mercedes must not have seen the truck, because he cut him off, and his car was plowed down within moments.

