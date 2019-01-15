ST. LOUIS – This is exactly what you’re not supposed to do while driving…

A viewer shared with 5 On Your Side a video of two people ‘twerking’ on top of a Suburban along Interstate 64 during the Monday evening rush.

The video shows two people on top of the Suburban and another half-way out the window recording the incident. The video shows how dangerous this really is.

It has since gone viral on social media from the woman who originally posted it.

The woman who shared the video with 5 On Your Side did not call police because she was hoping by posting it to social media someone would recognize the people, but police want anyone who sees something like this to call them.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they did not receive any calls for this incident. St. Louis County police also told 5 On Your Side they did not receive any phone calls related to the incident.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said this is a safety hazard and if anyone witnesses anything like this they should contact police.

“They could fall off of the car and cause other drivers to wreck. It’s a dangerous situation for themselves and other drivers! They could fall off and create a fatal accident. We do not encourage anyone to try anything like this ever. You are supposed to be in your car when you drive,” A spokesperson said.