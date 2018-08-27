Senator John McCain's legacy will be one of a war hero, a man who served his country his entire life and as an Arizonan.

Governor Doug Ducey ordered all flags at the Arizona Capitol to be put at half-mast Saturday after McCain passed away at his ranch in Sedona.

Many gathered outside the Capitol building to pay their respects to McCain.

Then there was David Carrazco, a Vietnam veteran, who stood post for more than four hours.

“When I heard about the passing of Senator McCain, I felt that It was my duty and responsibility to come out and to stand in his honor,” he said.

Carrazco said that he served two tours in Vietnam, as long as McCain was war prisoner.

"As commander of the honor guard, I felt that I was my responsibility to come out and honor his memory," he said.

Carrazco added that he would be standing post until his legs gave out.

