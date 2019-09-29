A volunteer helping with law enforcement training was injured when a device exploded Saturday morning.

Pulaski County deputies got a call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning alerting them of the incident.

According to PCSO, the device is a "reloadable diversion flashbang." The incident occurred at the Direct Action Resource Center off of Valentine Road in northern Pulaski County.

Out-of-state law enforcement agencies were using the center for anti-terrorism training.

It is reported that the device exploded and a volunteer role player received extensive hand injuries.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is receiving treatment.