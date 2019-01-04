WACO, Texas — Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said Wednesday they had identified the person seen in a surveillance photo as a person of interest in an aggravated assault after they said he got into an argument in a Whataburger drive-thru.

Police said they identified him with help from the public but they did not release his name.

The argument was between the man in the picture and another person on a motorcycle, police said.

It started over an order that was taking too long at the Whataburger on North Valley Mills Dr.

The driver of the SUV followed the motorcyclist after the argument and ran into the biker then drove away from the scene, police said.

Police said the SUV is a green Ford Explorer with a roof rack.

KCEN

Anyone with information about the case or who knows the suspect can call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.