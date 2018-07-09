A U.S. Air Force veteran and Waco Police Officer took a stance on Facebook Thursday in support of Nike and its decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its 'Just Do It' 30th Anniversary campaign.

Stan Mason did a Facebook Live buying a pair of Nike shoes at the Foot Action at the Richland Mall. Mason walked in the store and told the clerk he was a size 14 and wanted the most expensive pair of Nike's he had.

Kaepernick grabbed national headlines when he kneeled during the National Anthem during the 2016 preseason in protest of police brutality and social injustice. At the time he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He continued the protests throughout the season.

Kaepernick has not been signed by another NFL team since that season. He has accused the NFL of colluding to keep him from playing. He recently won a summary judgment, in which arbitrator Stephen Burbank felt there was enough evidence for his collusion case to go to trial.

In his Facebook post, Mason wrote, "I support KAP and NIKE's Move. Just because some of you don't experience it, doesn't mean it's not real."

Mason's Facebook page also points out that he does not speak for the City of Waco, Waco PD, Officers, Civilian Employees or City Council.

Mason also has a personal website in which he expresses his belief in the power of community policing, calling it the most effective form of policing. He says he's been a police officer for 25 years.

Mason also hosts a weekly radio show on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. called Behind the Blue Curtain.

