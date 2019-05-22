Today Walmart celebrates their 6th Anniversary of the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment by announcing over 226,000 veterans have been hired since the program launched in 2013. The Veterans Welcome Home Commitment assures jobs to any eligible U.S. veteran.

Retired Brigadier and senior Director of military programs at Walmart General Gary Profit says, " Our military veteran associates are talented and dedicated, and they make us better. As a veteran myself, I am proud that Walmart offers career programs for veterans and military families: If you serve and sacrifice for your country, you shouldn’t have to fight for a job at home.”

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also celebrating their new hiring initiative, Military Spouse Career Connection, announced in 2018 and is aimed at hiring military spouses. Since the start of the initiative, nearly 6,000 military spouses have been hired.

“Just as important, we recently prioritized hiring spouses of our service members, and it’s encouraging to see the numbers being reported today. It shows that when we set a goal and focus on achieving it, we can accomplish so much.”

Walmart Foundation also announced they will be presenting Hire Heroes USA with a $1 million grant to support expansion and improvements in their program.