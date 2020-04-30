ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart hourly associates in Arkansas received a bonus in their paychecks Thursday (April 3) adding up to $4.25 million statewide.

This comes as the world's largest retailer gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide.

When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, Walmart has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its associates.

Walmart also announced that it has reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide in less than six weeks.

Walmart said the bonuses and new jobs add to the many ways the retailer is ensuring its associates have the support they need while serving customers with food, medicine and other essential items they need during the coronavirus outbreak.

