OLYMPIA, Wash. — A state audit suggests Washington's elementary schools aren't providing enough time for students to eat lunch.

Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy's office announced the findings in a report Tuesday.

The state's review involved visits to 31 schools and found most didn't allow for the recommended minimum of 20 minutes of seated lunchtime and half of the schools didn't have recess before the meal.

The report said both should be scheduled into the school day because they increase the likelihood that children will eat more and healthier foods, which could combat the childhood obesity epidemic and affect their classroom performance.

RELATED: Seattle teachers approve new contract agreement calling for increased wages

Half of the principals interviewed said they faced facility, staffing and financial constraints and that they believed students do have enough time to eat.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said the audit’s findings should be enough evidence to change the recommendations regarding the length of lunch and when it’s scheduled to new requirements.

He thinks the change would make for healthier and better educated students.

“There’s been research out there, this [audit] really solidified it,” said Reykdal.

He said his office or the superintendent of Public Instruction should be able to make that change without legislative action.

RELATED: Fall trends for back-to-school fashion

Reykdal said he understands the moves would be more difficult for districts facing overcrowding and staffing shortages.

“But the research is still there and it’s still the right thing to do,” said Reykdal.