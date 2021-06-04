Water parks and city pools in Arkansas struggle finding lifeguards for the summer

If you're headed to a nearby pool in Arkansas, it might look a little different. Lifeguards are getting difficult to staff at community pools and waterparks.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Summertime is here, the heat is here, which means many people are probably ready to take a swim!

If you're headed to a nearby pool, you'll need the life savers in red though, because recently staffing those lifeguards has become an issue.

It seems like we've told the story many times before, it's just a different industry struggling to get workers. It's not just here in Arkansas though, it's a nationwide issue.

The people that are supposed to be here protecting you while you're swimming in the pool are tough to find.

Magic Springs Sales and Marketing Director, Michelle Keeney, said they don't typically see this kind of shortage.

"We are probably at about 50% of the number of lifeguards that we need in the park right now," she said.

Aquatics Coordinator for the city of Sherwood, Kelly Lewis, said lifeguards have been really scarce this year.

"For all four facilities we need probably around 35, 36, that's including management, and right now we are functioning on 24," she said.

That number is still enough for the city of Sherwood to run all of their pools, but it means Lewis may have to get back up on the lifeguard stand.

"When someone calls in sick or a vacation comes up, I'm actually in the rotation and managing at the same time," she said.

It's something Lewis has never experienced before, but she said the normality of masks and social distancing may play a role.

"I think a lot of people are scared of it and being that close to the public," she said.

Keeney believes the pandemic is the reason for the shortage but in a different way.

"These young individuals weren't able to participate in any activities last summer, so they may be taking advantage of any extracurricular activity that they can take advantage of this year," she said.

With only half the lifeguards they need to fully operate, Keeney said they may have to pick and choose what parts of the park are open when.

"We may not have a pool or a slide open for a part of the day. We may have to open one a few hours and then switch to another one later in the day," she said.

By increasing pay and other incentives, Keeney is hopeful more workers will jump in!

Magic Springs will be hosting a job fair at the park on June 8 and 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can also apply here.