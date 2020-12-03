LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Feels nice to have free toilet paper, donut?

According to Hurts Donut in Little Rock, they're offering free toilet paper with a dozen donuts purchased tomorrow, March 13.

Nationally, people have been rushing to the store to buy as much toilet paper as possible for, ultimately, an unknown reason other than everyone else is doing it. You can read our verify on #theToiletPaperApocalypse here.

The rise in people purchasing toilet paper has left stores empty with their supply since the COVID-19 outbreak was announced as a pandemic this week by the World Health Organization.

Six presumptive positive cases have been confirmed in Arkansas, per Governor Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on March 12.

