As a strong cold front nears the Sunshine State this week, the colder air may be a shock to iguanas.

MIAMI — You know you're in Florida when instead of "falling snow," we have to watch out for "falling iguanas."

The National Weather Service in Miami sent out an alert on Tuesday saying falling iguanas may be possible as colder air filters in on Christmas Day Friday.

This is all thanks to a strong cold front that is slated to sweep through the state on Thursday. While this system will bring our next round of rain and storms on Thursday, we can expect to see a sharp drop in temperatures on Christmas Day as daytime highs only make it in the upper 50s before overnight lows dip close to the upper 30s/low 40s Friday night through Saturday morning.

Unseasonably cool temperatures settling into Florida aren't all that comfortable for the iguanas.

Once temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, they become sluggish. However, since they're cold-blooded animals, they can become immobile when temperatures fall below 40 degrees.

The good news? There's no need to worry! The iguanas aren't dead. They'll wake back up as the temperature rises and they warm up.

It's also best to just leave them alone and not touch the reptiles if you see them on the ground.

