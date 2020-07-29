Jonesboro company finds arrow shot through utility line

Next time you're out practicing your archery skills, make sure to watch for utility lines.

JONESBORO, Ark. — An electric company out of Jonesboro discovered something rare earlier in July.

Empower, Delivered by Craighead Electric posted to their Facebook page on July 10 to inform their customers that a damaged fiber in south Jonesboro had been caused by, of all things, an arrow.

In the post, the company said this was likely a “one in a million occurrence based on the direction of the arrow.”

Photos of the damage show the arrow pointing downward through the utility line.