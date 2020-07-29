Jonesboro company finds arrow shot through utility line

JONESBORO, Ark. — An electric company out of Jonesboro discovered something rare earlier in July.
Empower, Delivered by Craighead Electric posted to their Facebook page on July 10 to inform their customers that a damaged fiber in south Jonesboro had been caused by, of all things, an arrow.
In the post, the company said this was likely a “one in a million occurrence based on the direction of the arrow.”
Photos of the damage show the arrow pointing downward through the utility line.
The company made the post as a PSA to watch for utility lines when you’re out practicing your archery skills… but what a shot!