Little Rock police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" call at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Once officers arrived at the Church's Fried Chicken restaurant on W. 12th Street in Little Rock, the suspect allegedly said, "I'm the one with the knife," and "we got free chicken."

According to the police report, a woman walked into the restaurant smoking a cigarette and when one of the staff members asked her to put it out, the suspect allegedly put it out on the front counter and pulled out a knife.

The woman proceeded to go into the kitchen, threatening the kitchen staff at knifepoint for free food. Reports also say that the woman said, "this is a stickup. I want free chicken and okra."

After the suspect threatened the kitchen staff, the police report states that she then went to the drive-thru window and attempted to exit the restaurant through the window.

While being arrested, the woman also reportedly admitted that she was on drugs. "I did ecstasy, meth, and ice," and then asked for her food.

The woman was transferred to a local hospital for a mental evaluation, police say.

