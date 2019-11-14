LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office charged a man Wednesday seen in a video throwing a Lime scooter off a bridge in downtown Little Rock.

The video was originally posted to the app TikTok and quickly made its rounds on the internet. The video clearly shows the Lime scooter was thrown from the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge.

"We want to stress that this is not appropriate," Mitch McCoy said.

Mitch McCoy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said criminal investigators quickly identified the man.

"We would really like to thank all of our followers on social media. They were the ones that truly helped us crack the case," he said.

21-year-old Peyton Lane admitted to throwing the scooter into the Arkansas River Wednesday afternoon. He told investigators he blames it on being intoxicated. He is charged with felony theft of property.

"When you break the law and you video tape you breaking the law, we will hold you accountable," McCoy said.

Lime scooter responded to that video this afternoon saying:

"Lime takes vandalism seriously and will pursue appropriate legal action against those that damage or vandalize our property."

McCoy said this is the first time the sheriff's office has charged someone with throwing a scooter into the river, but hopes this sends a clear message to others thinking about doing the same.

"Any kind of destruction of property will be met with consequences," he said.

Once the sheriff's office learns more information about that scooter, including the price, those charges may vary. McCoy said the sheriff's office currently has the scooter estimated at $1,200.

