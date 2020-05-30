MEERUT, Uttar Pradesh — A pack of monkeys attacked a lab technician who was carrying COVID-19 test samples of patients in Meerut, a city near Delhi in India according to an article in The Times of India. After attacking the technician at Meerut Medical College, the monkeys ran off with the samples causing many in the area to worry about the virus being spread.

According to the article, three samples were taken by the monkeys. One of the monkeys were found atop a tree chewing the sample collection kits. Monkeys freely roaming the streets in this area is a common phenomenon.

According to an article in The Guardian, The samples were found and had not been damaged, medical college superintendent, Dheeraj Raj, said after footage of the menacing monkeys went viral on social media.

RELATED: Invasive monkey sightings on First Coast surge 58 percent in three weeks

RELATED: They're here! Invasive, herpes-carrying monkeys reach the First Coast