A rooster named Junior has been accused of scratching and biting residents of Jasper, Arkansas.

The police chief said that he has seen numerous complaints from people in the city.

Junior's owners had no knowledge of him being a problem until they saw a police report from a woman who said she was attacked.

The city of Jasper is thankful for the exposure, but wish it were under different circumstances.