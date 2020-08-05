EVANS, Colorado — Sometimes, 9NEWS viewers send in photos that just make us happy. These images from viewer Tracey Rickard definitely fall under that category.

This story begins on May 2, when “Rob Dyrchick” and “Tony Bank” were hatched in an incubator. Their names might indicate what they were destined to be: skater chicks (or “sk8er chicks” if you abide by Avril Lavigne’s spelling).

Tracey Rickard said the eggs were hatched under quarantine in Evans, and it takes about 21 days for them to incubate. Her son’s Tech Deck finger skateboards proved to be the perfect size for Rob and Tony to start shredding when they were just two days old.

“I love my chickens,” Rickard wrote. “We may have been toilet paper poor, but we have had eggs to eat and fuzzies to cuddle.”

And if that’s not making the most of a bad situation, we don’t know what is!

Check out photos of the Sk8er chicks below!

