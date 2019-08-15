FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is still scratching their head after thieves cut a hole in the roof of the Best Buy on Joyce Blvd., suspended down a rope and stole thousands worth of electronics on August 8.

Employees came into work the following day to merchandise missing, a hole in the wall and ropes hanging from the ceiling.

"It was a lot of computer products some expensive equipment and a lot of it. There was a hole cut in the ceiling and they came down on ropes and stole a bunch of stuff," said Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The hole in the roof has since been patched up, but the suspects are still on the loose.

"The manner in which this was done leads up to believe that this somewhat of a well-experienced crew that did this," Murphy said.

According to Sgt. Murphy, this movie-style heist mirrors other burglaries around the country.

"We’ve seen other instances like this at Best Buys in the nation with the same kind of calling card where they came through the ceiling and stole the same type of products and stuff like that," Murphy said.

Stephanie Warner, a Best Buy customer, said she's surprised by the sophistication of the culprits.

"This is straight from like Spider-Man. I cannot believe this is happening right here in our area," Warner said.

Police say no arrests have been made and they cannot say if there are any persons of interest at this time. It is also not known at this time if this burglary is tied to other Best Buy burglaries that have happened nationwide.

The content of this story is sourced from our CBS affiliate in Northwest Arkansas, KFSM.