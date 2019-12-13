LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to the federal courthouse just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday when a window washer was stuck hanging on the side of the building thirty feet in the air.

It was a scary sight for those driving down Broadway in downtown Little Rock after a man seemed to have a medical emergency while washing the building, Captain Doug Coffman with LRFD said.

First responders were able to get onto the roof, rappel down and help him to safety.

Captain Coffman said the man was checked out by EMTs and is expected to be okay.

Rose Lewis