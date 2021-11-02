Her injury is considered non-life-threatening, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.

Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

Her injury is considered non-life-threatening, New Albany Police Chief Bailey said. No one is was injured in the incident.

Police didn't release the woman's name.

Greenwood police report their second investigation into an accidental shooting at a mall, in a matter of days.

Police said someone accidentally discharged a gun inside Greenwood Park Mall, injuring themselves.

Greenwood Police said the most recent incident happened Monday, Nov. 1 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old boy who fired the gun will likely face charges in connection to the incident. Investigators said the teenager did not have a gun permit.

The first incident happened Saturday, October 30, Greenwood police said. One person was injured after a gun accidentally discharged inside Greenwood Park Mall. Police said it happened when a man was handling the gun in front of a store.

No other details were released.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.