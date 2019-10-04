CAIRO, N.Y. — A driver reportedly got into a crash when they found out they had an 8-legged passenger hitching a ride.

Police in Cairo, N.Y., said Wednesday that a driver saw there was a spider in the driver's area with her, and she panicked. The car crashed into a fallen tree.

The driver injured her leg.

"We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place," police said. "Lives depend on it."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.