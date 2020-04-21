WEST FORK, Ark. — All lanes of I-49 west of West Fork are now reopened to traffic after an incident involving a man threatening to jump off of an overpass earlier today. We have not received an update on the situation other than the lanes have reopened.

After nine hours of negotiations with Arkansas State Police, the man, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody.

“The police completely shut it off and a lot more police arrived and stuff like that and there was a guy that was sitting on the concrete barrier on the side of the bridge,” said truck driver Harold Frost. “The guy had requested some cigarettes I and some of the other truck drivers gave them some cigarettes to give to the guy.”

Traffic was backed up for miles before detours began, some drivers were stuck in standstill traffic for several hours.

“I was on my way up here to see a patient and I'm about 15 miles from him and I got stopped in this,” said one driver.

All traffic was diverted to old Highway 71, which began to slow as well as semis got stuck on the sharp curves.

Police were able to bring the man into custody just after 6 p.m. and took him to an area hospital for treatment.

