Where defibrillators can be found in Arkansas

According to the Department of Education, every school campus is required to have at least one automated external defibrillator.

BENTON, Ark — Over the weekend a professional soccer player suddenly collapsed in the middle of a Euro Cup Match. Thanks to a defibrillator and CPR, medics were able to bring him back to life.

These types of events have happened here in Arkansas, which got us wondering where are defibrillators, and do people know how to use them?

TJ White, the Benton Schools head athletic trainer, said they have 40 AEDs, and a couple of years back, it saved one of their own.

"Call for help."

Those are the words White heard when coaches had to activate the emergency action plan after a baseball player collapsed during practice.

"We shocked him 8 times on the field and EMTs arrived, they look over and they added their AED to it," he said.

White said those shocks and this device are the reason that player is still here today.

"We actually saved him," he said.

That was back in 2017 when Benton Schools had 34 AEDs. Now, they have 40.

Thanks to Saline Memorial who has donated these life-saving devices to all Saline County schools, according to White.

"At Benton schools, every coach is trained. We offer it to all of our teachers within each building," he said.

Those employees are part of the 13,514 educators across the state of Arkansas who are AED trained, according to the Department of Education.

At every Benton school you'll find at least two in every building and one at every sports venue, White said.

Something Dr. Wendell Pahls with Baptist Health said is ideal.

"It's really in everybody's best interest if we place these in many places as is reasonably possible," he said.

According to Dr. Pahls, it can be a matter of life and death because the most effective component of cardiac resuscitation is early defibrillation.

"The studies over and over again show that more than anything else it saves people's lives," he said.

With simple training and audible instructions from the device itself, Pahls said it's easy to use. It's just something that has to be done.

"One of the big challenges with AED's is remembering where they are when you need them," he said.

That hurdle is something White said his coaches have become more vigilant at after it hit their home turf.

"Every time they walk into a room or a building or we go to an away game, that's one of the first things they look for— the AEDs— and find out where it is," he said.

Dr. Pahls said several workplaces already have AEDs, including many grocery stores and fitness centers.