The wife of a UPS driver who suffered a heat stroke while on the job is pushing for the company to add air-conditioning to their trucks.

Since Theresa Klenk’s husband, a UPS delivery driver suffered his heat stroke two years ago, she started a campaign asking UPS to consider the health of its drivers and their families. Her campaign has garnered more than 355,000 people since the beginning.

"We are not talking about in the cab, comfort while they're working. We're talking about the back, where we keep packages, and are in and out of many times a day," Klenk told 11Alive.

“Drivers like my husband are at incredibly high risk during summer months when temperatures in their trucks can climb to 180+ degrees,” Klenk said in a statement. “As a result, they can face dehydration and heat stroke, which can have life-threatening consequences.”

In 2016, her husband woke up feeling ill and hours later was in the emergency room with failing kidneys.

"That is the first time I saw my husband with a tear in his eye. He was very scared, we both were, I was scared he was going to die," she said.

He was re-hydrated and stabilized by doctors. Klenk said that after 14 years, she can’t believe her husband has to worry about his safety at work.

“Because UPS won’t protect their employees, drivers like my husband are forced to protect themselves,” she said. “He tries to save his vacation for the hottest weeks of the year, but it’s nearly impossible to predict.”

On Monday, Klenk held a press conference for her campaign.

She told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that she wants UPS to "do the right thing."

"I want them to be the leader here and I want them to provide AC for the drivers," Klenk said.

Afterward, she plans to visit the UPS headquarters to deliver her signed petition.

In a statement to 11Alive, UPS said they appreciate the hard work of their drivers and working outdoors throughout the year is the nature of the job.

“Package delivery vehicles are used on delivery routes that involve shutting off the engine, opening the doors or cargo bay and then re-starting the vehicle at each location, on average more than 130 times each day,” UPS said. “The start/stop nature of the delivery work renders air conditioning ineffective.”

UPS said they go to great lengths to prepare their drivers to work in both hot and cold temperatures.

They said over the last 111 years, UPS has learned to “operate in a wide range of outdoor conditions.” This includes health and safety training for how to work in the summer heat and cold winters.

“UPS’s Cool Solutions program was developed with OSHA and is consistently proven successful in preventing heat-related illness when our personnel stay hydrated and physically prepared for the work,” they said.

UPS said their employees received more than 5.8 million hours of safety training last year and non-management employees, including drivers, received an average of 32.3 hours of training. This included hot and cold conditions.

For more information Klenk’s campaign, you can visit her petition on Change.org.

"All I wanted was for them to do the right thing. To give air conditioning to the package trucks. That is my ultimate goal," she said.

