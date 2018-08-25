BOISE COUNTY — A wildfire first reported Saturday afternoon in the Grandjean area west of Stanley has destroyed four cabins and an outbuilding, the Boise County Sheriff's Office says.

What is now called the Wapiti Fire was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, and quickly grew to 1,200 acres. The fire continued to burn actively Sunday morning, and has grown to an estimated 4,000 acres. There is no estimate regarding an expected containment date.

An area closure is being put in place around the Grandjean area for public and firefighter safety. National Forest System Road 524, which connects Grandjean to Idaho Highway 21, is closed.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office says the following areas have been evacuated: Sawtooth Lodge, Grandjean campground, and summer homes and hiking trails in the area. Cabin owners and people who had to leave campgrounds during the evacuation are asked to call the Lowman Ranger District at (208) 259-3361 for information about when it will be possible to access the area again.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wapiti Fire August 25, 2018, from Sawtooth Lodge, Grandjean Road, in Boise County, Idaho. (Photo from @soundslikesarah via Twitter)

View of Wapiti Fire near Grandjean in Boise County, August 25, 2018. (Photo: Kari Christiansen)

Courtesy of Kari Christiansen

One hand crew, two Type 1 helicopters, one Type 3 helicopter, three heavy tankers, and seven engines are among the firefighting resources dispatched to the scene Saturday. Several more hand crews, engines and water tenders have been ordered.

A Type 2 incident management team is being assigned to the Wapiti Fire. Forest Service spokesman Mike Williamson said the team will be briefed on Sunday evening.

View of Wapiti Fire from Stanley Basin on Saturday, August 25. (Photo from @tractorzen via Twitter)

From @tractorzen via Twitter

🔥The Wapiti Fire and Sugarloaf Fire in NV show up quite nicely on the GOES 16 this evening. #idwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/hwINbirSbM — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 26, 2018

