WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- A woman has a warning for everyone who gets pedicures---watch out for illegal callus scrapers.

Tracy Lynn Martinez shared her story on Facebook and the post has gone viral.

What started as a normal pedicure turned into something much more dangerous.

Martinez says she went to what she thought was a clean salon back on June 22nd.

Everything was going fine, until the nail tech started using a callus scraper. Martinez got two cuts on her heel but didn't think anything of it.

The next night she had chills and was vomiting. She thought she had a cold and decided to sleep it off, but the next day the pain from her leg was too much. She took an ambulance to the hospital and was diagnosed with cellulitis.

Cellulitis is an infection caused by bacteria. It's caused when bacteria enters a wound. The most common bacteria that can cause cellulitis is emolytic streptococcus, streptococcus pneumoniae, and staphylococcus aureus. In Martinez's case, hers was caused by a form of strep.

Martinez is not sharing the name of the salon right now, but says wants others to learn from her situation.

She had to spend two weeks in the hospital, and will spend the next three month taking medications to recover. Her leg is looking better every day, but it is still painful.

According to North Carolina Board of Cosmetics, callus scrapers are prohibited at salons in the state. If you see one being used, you can file a report.

Salons are inspected once a year and are required to post their results in a noticeable place.

VERIFY: How Germy Are NC Nail Salons?

