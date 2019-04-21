SAN DIEGO — A woman was taken into custody Sunday after entering a San Diego church service with a gun, according to San Diego police.

Police responded around noon to Church Tsidkenu located at Mount Everest Academy on Mount Everest Boulevard north of Balboa Avenue in the Clairemont area of San Diego.

An Easter Sunday service was being held at the school property when a woman with a toddler reportedly showed up carrying an item that looked like a gun. San Diego police confirmed Sunday afternoon that the item was a real gun.

"Two minutes after I came in, this lady comes on stage with a baby and a gun she starts talking all the craziness about the rapture not being real and everybody was going to hell," said David Miller who was volunteering at the church when the scene unfolded.

Miller said the woman pointed the gun at parishioners and the child telling people not to come any closer. He said church members then began evacuating the building as the woman continued pointing the gun and ranting.

Investigators say as church leaders tried talking the woman down Miller and another man slowly approached her from behind waiting for the right moment to try and disarm her.

"Members of the congregation were able to subdue her and get the gun away from her," San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said. "Police arrived moments later and were able to take her into custody."

The woman was taken into custody and police said they believed she was suffering from mental health issues.

She was reportedly making erratic statements about explosions. Police did a sweep of the area using bomb-sniffing dogs.

Hawkins said police were taking care of the child and the woman was being taken to county jail.

No injuries were reported.