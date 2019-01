Little Rock police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of 44-year-old Corey Jackson, which happened on November 16, 2018.

According to police, 43-year-old Cynthia Kelley was charged with first degree murder.

Jackson was found dead at house on the 3100 block of West 17th Street around 3 a.m.

This is an updated version of a previous story.

