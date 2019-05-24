The Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service have updated the flood flow forecast for the Arkansas River.

Flows are expected to "be the worst flooding in recorded history," according to officials with the National Weather Service.

This concern comes as rain continues to fall in the river's drainage basin in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Flows are expected to exceed the flows experienced in May 1990.

KTHV

Here is the projected peak timeline:

Flows at Dardanelle Lock and Dam:

Current: 38.74 ft

Projected: 44.5 ft* on May 31

Flows at Toad Suck Lock and Dam at Conway:

Current: 277.72 ft

Projected: 283.2 ft* on June 2

Flows at Murray Lock and Dam at Little Rock:

Current: 18.79 ft

Projected: 26.5 ft on June 3

Flows at Arkansas River at Morrilton

Current: 37.17 ft

Projected: 41.7 ft* on June 1

Flows at Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam at Pine Bluff

Current: 41.41 ft

Projected: 45.9 ft on June 6

*Indicates record high flood flows for this location.

The following locations are under major flood risk:

Arkansas River at Morrilton

Arkansas River at Van Buren

Arkansas River at Pendelton

Arkansas River at Pine Bluff

Arkansas River at Toad Suck Lock and Dam

Arkansas River at Dardanelle

If you would like to see how a specific location is affected by the flood waters, you can enter an address on the FEMA website.

We will update this information as updates become available.