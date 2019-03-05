Using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are a convenient way to get around.

It's not uncommon for adults to call a car, but some parents even use the services for their kids.

It's risky, because major companies like Uber and Lyft have rules against letting children ride alone, and account holders could even lose their riding privileges.

According to Uber, only adults can have an Uber ride account and children under 18 must be supervised at all times.

Drivers who think a passenger is underage are allowed to ask for a driver's license or ID card to confirm the rider's age. If the passenger is under 18 and unaccompanied, Uber says drivers should not allow them to ride or start the trip.

Lyft has a similar policy. Children under 17 can't ride unaccompanied.

Rideshare options geared directly towards children and families are popping up across the country, but they're typically located in a specific city or state.

Startups like Bubbl, Zum, Zemcar, Kango, and HopSkipDrive all provide rides for kids.

According to their driver policies, Bubbl only hires "off-duty or honorably discharged first responders, officers, medical professionals, military, and veterans," and requires drivers to pass a criminal background check, motor vehicle report, and drug testing.