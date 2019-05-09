Get your calendars ready, we have a list of exciting fall festivals coming to Central Arkansas. Plus, a sneak peek at some exciting things happening at the Arkansas State Fair this year.



Starbucks has already released their PSL, pumpkin spice latte, which is basically the totally nonscientific official start of fall. But one thing is for sure, it makes most of us start thinking about that time of year. When it comes to fall, there are plenty of fall festivals in central Arkansas. Get your calendars ready for fall y'all!

Here's a look at 5 fall festivals that have a lot of people talking already.

1.) Yadaloo: Something new is always exciting. Yadaloo is a new country music festival that will debut in North Little Rock this fall. The Yadaloo Festival will feature live music, art, vendors, food and drinks.

It will be held on the North Shore Riverwalk on Sunday, September 22nd.



2.) Harvest Fest in Hillcrest is a one-day event in the historic Little Rock neighborhood of Hillcrest. it's designed to bring friends and families together in celebration of the season. You can expect tons of activities for kids and adults, local vendors, food, music and much more. It’s happening on October 12th.



3.) The 9th annual World Cheese Dip Championship is another popular event. Enjoy live music while trying all of the exciting cheese dips in the running to be the next Cheese Dip Champion. Amateurs and professionals from around the country will compete to impress your taste buds, so everybody wins! Plus, calories don't even count that day. We promise. That’s happening October 5th at the Clinton Presidential Library grounds.



4.) The Main Street Food Truck Festival is making a comeback. Not only will there be more than 50 food trucks but there will be local vendors and entertainment lining the streets of downtown Little Rock. This is a statewide favorite for a reason. Bring stretchy pants! and again, calories do not count. Thats happening on main street September 22nd.



5.) Finally, it wouldn’t be fall y'all, without the Arkansas State Fair. The theme this year is “Smile Awhile”. You can expect incredible entertainment like Rick Springfield and local favorites like Tragickly White. Plus, lots of food and activities for kids. The fair will take place October 11-20th at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. Doug White, President, and GM of Arkansas State Fairgrounds said they are bringing in a monster truck show this year and plan to have new, exciting fair foods from different vendors this year!



There are plenty of other fun fall festivals to get excited for, so here are some other events you might check out:

If you have another fall festival you think should be included in this list, email news@thv11.com