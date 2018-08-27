LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Some may look at what happened at the 2018 Salt Bowl as an overreaction. Some may view it as unfounded hysteria. But one THV11 viewer who was at the game, sent us a long message, sharing the scenes of caring and compassion that she personally witnessed in the middle of the melee.

What she pointed out was how the rivalry gave way to the humanity of the moment -- Strangers protecting one another and safety becoming the primary objective.

And if any of us doubt the importance of all this, look at what happened in Jacksonville, Florida, and the shooting that killed four including the gunman.

It served as a reminder of the environment we're all in now. Kids are reminded of this every day.

The entrances to our schools are guarded like bank vaults -- No wonder we're all hyper-vigilant.

There will be a Salt Bowl next year. There will be high school football.

But here's to hoping there will a coming together of all factions that are involved in public safety, that will instill confidence in our public places and gatherings. Enough of the finger pointing and the blame.

This has to happen.

Maybe it has already begun with the sensitivity, the warmth, the kindness and the concern of the people of Saline County.

See you at Salt Bowl 20.

