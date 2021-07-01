For every person who stormed the Capitol, there's 100 more here to help America | Craig's Twist

"As people stormed the Capitol— angry, vicious, and seeking revenge— all I could think of was for every one of them, there are hundreds of great Arkansans."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — What started as an exercise in my attempt to make social media more noble, became an on-air exercise called the Arkansan of the Day.

On a daily basis to honor those among us who work to make this world a better place, expecting nothing in return.

The even grander goal is to re-enforce faith in one another.

As I watched the people storm the Capitol— angry, vicious, and seeking revenge— all I could think of was for every one of them, there are hundreds of Arkansans I know of that feed the hungry, mentor kids, work in childcare, work on the frontlines in hospitals, and so much more, including the wonderful people who work on elections.

There are hundreds in our state, and it has to be millions nationwide.

After 52 years of voting, knowing many of these election workers, I have more faith than ever.

The faith symbolized by a big, beautiful, sacred Capitol that came under assault today, but the angry people have all left.