When the 7 o'clock hour struck on Friday night, Sept. 20, it marked the 60th anniversary of my first Arkansas Razorback football game -- Sept. 20, 1958.

I was in War Memorial Stadium and the Razorbacks lost to Baylor 12 to 0.

Since then, I've seen humiliation at the hands of Texas, USC, Alabama, and a North Texas punt returner.

I've seen jubilation, a national championship, bowl victories and the Miracle On Markham.

I've even seen an instance when a new coach brought in an up tempo style of play but didn't have the players to pull it off the first year.

In 1986, Nolan Richardson's first team had a losing season after the hoopla over HogBawl. Eight years later, they were cutting down the nets with a national championship.

It's going to happen in football. There will come a time we will be feared and jeered. We will put the hammer down, but we just need a hammer.

Victories this year will be small ones, but the big ones will come.

I leave you with the words of my uncle Horace, who walked me out of the game that we had lost to Baylor. He took the cigar out of his mouth, put his arm around my shoulders and said, "They're gonna be alright."

Six years later, the Hogs won the national championship.

Go Hogs!

