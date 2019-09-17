ARKANSAS, USA — All week long, CBS and other major news organizations are joining together for a project entitled "covering climate now." I think tonight is a good time to bring up Mohamed Bouazi and the Arkansas Levee Task Force.

In 2010, Mohamed Bouazizi was a Tunisian vegetable seller. Unfortunately, he didn't have a license, so the Tunisian government confiscated his vegetables. To protest, he set himself on fire and eventually died 18 days later.

Tunisia was experiencing a massive drought and the people of that country were incensed that the government would confiscate vegetables at a time when the people were starving.

The riot toppled the Tunisian government and would set off what we now know as Arab Spring, which would overthrow governments, create refugees that would destabilize Europe, and even affect this country.

All because a government did not respond to climate change.

The real evidence of what's happening on our planet is not so much the numbers, the forecasts, or the weather comparisons; it's the increasing pressure on governments worldwide to respond to the hurricanes, typhoons, tornadoes, floods, and fires.

This brings me to the Arkansas Levee Task Force, put together to answer questions like: What can we do to reinforce our levees? To produce a coordinated, sustained, statewide effort? To better protect our citizens?

It's our state government attempting to stay ahead of the intense, chaotic patterns we're seeing break out planet wide. Those are the right questions, but we also need answers and action. The sooner, the better.

But, we have begun the process. Growing up in Arkansas means being tied to nature, and almost intuitively knowing what needs to be done, so that we never make the mistake of confiscating vegetables.