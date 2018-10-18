LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - But this brings us to the question of why watch? The simple answer is because mayor matters.

Over the last two decades as partisanship is undermining the productivity in Washington, it's this country's mayors that are making changes.

Pulling levers of government to grow cities, make improvements, invest in infrastructure, parks, security and impact our immediate surroundings.

It's our mayors that know a city's immediate needs and work overtime to find solutions.

Mayors are close to us. They go to church with us. They attend our ceremonies. They cut ribbons, open conferences and are imbedded in communities.

They better solve problems or they're going to hear about it, not from some lobbyist or think tank, but from people right in their face.

Washington may have big names and familiar faces you see on Sunday shows, but as D.C. becomes more dysfunctional and politicians become pundits, the get-er-done elected officials of the new millennium are the mayors.

The forum tonight was all about giving you a good indication of what candidate will be an action figure.

A problem solver. A solution seeker.

The mayor matters.

