1 Arkansas hosts Oklahoma to begin six-game homestand

Arkansas enters the fifth week of the season as the unanimous top-ranked team for the second consecutive week, leading all six major polls.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball is back home.

Arkansas looks to return to its winning ways this week in the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium. The six-game homestand starts with a midweek contest against Big 12 foe Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

The top-ranked Razorbacks’ winning streak ended on Sunday as the Hogs were silenced, 2-0, by Louisiana Tech in the series finale at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La. Arkansas, winners of its first 12 games to start the year, had won 16 straight dating back to the final four contests of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Tune In

Tuesday's game will air nationally on the SEC Network with Dari Nowkhah (play-by-play) and Mike Rooney (analyst) on the call. Fans can also catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The ballgame can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call.

Radio Affiliates

Conway – KASR-FM 92.7

El Dorado – KELD-AM 107.1 (FM Translator)

Fayetteville – KQSM-FM 92.1

Forrest City – KXJK-AM 950

Forrest City – KXJK-FM 106.5

Fort Smith – KERX-FM 95.3

Little Rock – KABZ-FM 103.7

Marshall – KBCN-FM 104.3

Mena – KTTG-FM 96.3

Rogers – KURM-AM 790

Rogers – KURM-FM 100.3

Stuttgart – KWAK-FM 105.5

Texarkana, TX – KKTK-AM 1400

Three Straight Weeks at the Top

The Razorbacks remain the No. 1 team in college baseball.

Arkansas enters the fifth week of the season as the unanimous top-ranked team for the second consecutive week, leading all six major polls. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches Poll each recognized the Hogs as the top team in the country.

It is the third straight week that Arkansas is ranked No. 1. The Razorbacks were the consensus top-ranked team in week three with five of the six polls leaning in their favor.

Matchup & History

Tuesday

Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (0-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. Oklahoma LHP Braden Carmichael (2-0, 3.27)

Oklahoma enters Tuesday’s ballgame with an 8-7 overall record. The Sooners are riding a two-game winning streak following back-to-back home victories against Arkansas State.

Arkansas and Oklahoma have clashed 26 times before, with the Razorbacks holding a 14-12 all-time series lead. The Hogs own a 6-2 all-time mark in games played in Fayetteville, most recently downing the Sooners at Baum-Walker Stadium during the 2009 campaign with an 8-7 win in 10 innings.