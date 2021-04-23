1 Arkansas wins series at #11 South Carolina

The top-ranked Hogs only needed two days to clinch their sixth conference series win of the year, splitting Friday’s doubleheader against #11 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The only team that hasn’t lost a series in SEC play this season?

The Arkansas Razorbacks.

The unanimously top-ranked Hogs only needed two days to clinch their sixth conference series win of the year, splitting Friday’s doubleheader against #11 South Carolina to improve to 32-7 overall on the season. Arkansas dropped the day’s first game, 6-2, before picking up a 5-1 victory in the nightcap at Founders Park to secure the series win.

Arkansas, in sole possession of first place in the SEC West, is now 13-5 in league action for the year.

Pitching was the story of the day for the Razorbacks. Starters Peyton Pallette and Patrick Wicklander both shined in their respective outings, and Kevin Kopps continued his dominance out of the bullpen.

Wicklander and Kopps, who struck out all six batters he faced in the series-clinching nightcap, combined to toss Arkansas’ second two-hitter in as many days and the Razorbacks’ fifth of the season.