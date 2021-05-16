1 Arkansas wins series on Rocky Top

The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine conference series this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Razorbacks run Rocky Top.

No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine conference series this season.

Starter Lael Lockhart gave Arkansas exactly what it needed, striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He turned the ballgame over to the pen, which combined to throw the final 4 2/3 innings.

Kevin Kopps did most of the heavy lifting, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings to lock down the Hogs’ win and improve his record to 9-0 on the year.

Robert Moore delivered at the plate with two runs batted in, including the game-winning RBI single in the top of the ninth.