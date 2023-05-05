'Rewrite history' | 10 Arkansas horses set to race in 149th Kentucky Derby

In this year's Kentucky Derby, Arkansas is well represented as more than half of the horses racing in the derby have also raced in Arkansas this year.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hundreds of horses race across the world each year, working for a chance to compete in the Kentucky Derby, with only 20 getting the opportunity to take part in the big race.

Oaklawn has seen its share of Kentucky Derby contestants in the past.

"We saw it with Smarty Jones, celebrating our 100th anniversary to American Pharaoh, to today," Louis Cella, president of the Oaklawn Jockey Club said.

For over a century, Cella's family has owned Oaklawn. Saturday's 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is a chance to rewrite the history books.

"Even when they expanded the derby from a field of 14 to 20, you never saw seven horses coming out of a single track," Cella said.

Seven would be high – so why not go even higher?

"I promise you, you'll have better luck at a roulette table than getting 10 horses in the Kentucky Derby out of Oaklawn," Cella said. "It really just does not happen, it's never been done before at any track."

That's changing with Saturday's race. Half the field – 10 out of 19 horses – have ran at least once at Oaklawn this year.

That's history for Cella.

"It is so gratifying to see out success with that in the horses and connections from all over the country that come to Oaklawn to represent Oaklawn when they move on," he said.

It's not just that, though. it's also a point of personal pride in what Oaklawn has grown into, and where it came from.

"The horses that come out of Oaklawn, they're Arkansas horses," Cella said. "They may have come in just for a race, they may have come in for two races, they may be based in Florida or California, but they're Arkansas horses, and that's what's exciting."