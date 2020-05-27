LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The video shown above is from January 2020.

According to published reports, two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have tested positive for a banned substance.

The New York Times and Louisville Courier-Journal cited unidentified sources in reporting the positive tests occurred during the recent meet at Oaklawn in Arkansas.

The Times says one of the horses to test positive for lidocaine was Charlatan, considered a top contender for the Belmont Stakes in June.

Baffert says he's disappointed the Arkansas Racing Commission has violated its rules about confidentiality until the stewards have weighed in with a ruling.

