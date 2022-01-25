2 North Little Rock basketball players selected for McDonald's All American Games

Nick Smith and Kel'el Ware were among 760 high school basketball players across the U.S. who were nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock High School basketball players Nick Smith and Kel'el Ware have been selected as finalists for the 2022 McDonald's All American Games.

Smith and Ware were among 760 girls and boys high school basketball players across the U.S. who were nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary of McDonald's All American Games.

The annual event returns in March to showcase the nation’s rising stars, who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

The finalists were announced live Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

According to the press release:

"The All American Games is where hype becomes legacy, and is the next step in the journey from being a local standout, to five-star recruit and ultimately to becoming a household name. Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, which is comprised of the nation’s most knowledgeable analysts, prep scouts, media and prestigious basketball coaches."

Over four decades, legendary athletes have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation's premier showcase, such as: Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more.