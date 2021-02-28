20 Arkansas tames Tigers, win 9th straight in SEC

With the win, the Razorbacks took control of second place in the league with two regular-season games remaining on the schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks used a two big runs in the second half to take a 21-point lead with six minutes left and held on for an 83-75 over LSU Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena. After the game, Arkansas honored its five seniors – Khalil Garland, Emeka Obukwelu, Vance Jackson Jr., Jalen Tate and Justin Smith.

The Razorbacks, winners of nine straight SEC games, improve to 19-5 (11-4 in the SEC) and took control of second place in the league with two regular-season games remaining on the schedule. LSU falls to 14-8 and 9-6 in the league.

Arkansas was down five points at halftime but had a 17-5 run early in the second half to lead by five (53-48) six minutes into the second half. The Hogs later used a 14-1 run to race out to a 21-point lead (78-57) with six minutes left in the game.

LSU made some 3-pointers down the stretch and Cameron Thomas had put-back layup with six seconds left to provide the 8-point margin of victory for the Razorbacks.

The game was the second straight “revenge” game win for Arkansas. Earlier in the year, Arkansas – playing without Smith due to an injury – lost back-to-back road games at LSU and Alabama by a combined 47 points and allowed over 90 points in each loss. This week, Arkansas defeated #6 Alabama 81-66 followed by today’s 83-75 victory.

As mentioned, Arkansas was without Smith in both games, but the senior has shined of late, posting double-doubles in each of the last two wins with 11 points and 12 rebounds versus Alabama followed by 19 points and 10 rebounds versus the Tigers.

Arkansas got 18 points each from Moses Moody and JD Notae. Moody made 11-of-14 free throws and added eight rebounds and five assists. Notae contributed six rebounds and two steals to lift the Razorbacks in the second half.

Freshmen Davonte Davis also provided a key second-half spark – making three straight layups at one point – to score 15 points with five boards and a career-high six assists.

Overall, Arkansas won the rebound battle and had 17 assists on 27 made baskets. The Hogs only shot 33 percent from the field in the first half but shot an impressive 55.2 percent in the second.

LSU’s Thomas led all scorers with 25 points and Josh LeBlanc had 10 rebounds.