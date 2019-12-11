LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — November 14th, 1998. One of the toughest days in Razorback football history.

The 10th ranked Razorbacks had then No. 1 Tennessee on the ropes. Then the play happened. Clint Stoerner’s infamous fumble after being tripped up by Brandon Burlsworth.

It's etched in the memory of every Razorback fan.

"All the highlights were about that one play and it really wasn't fair because he played well enough to win," said former Arkansas head coach Houston Nutt.

Tennessee went on to score and defeat the Razorbacks 28-24.

Exactly one year later, Clint Stoerner and the Razorbacks would get their shot against Tennessee at home on Senior Day. How often in sports and in life do we get another shot at redemption?

“That game was a little different, I was nervous. It was a good nervous and I wanted to win this game more than I typically wanted to win a game,” said Stoerner.

Former wide receiver Anthony Lucas knew what was at stake. “Coach didn’t have to motivate us for that one, we were ready for it.”

Just like 1998, the Vols and Hogs traded scores back and forth. Arkansas found themselves trailing 24-21 late in the 4th quarter with the football. That’s when head coach Houston Nutt sent in the play.

“When the play came in I actually changed Anthony’s route to the post instead of an out route because I had seen that a few plays before," Stoerner said.

Lucas knew he had a shot to make history.

“Of course when you call the play like that, it’s a double post and it’s to my side so I’m thinking, 'I got to get open and it happened,'” he said.

Stoerner connected with Lucas on a 24-yard strike to put Arkansas up 28-24 with less than 4 minutes to go in the ballgame.

“A huge burden off his back, that monkey that had been on his back that whole year leading up to Tennessee,” Lucas recalled.

As the crowd roared, Stoerner let out a deep sigh of relief. “It was just a quick thank you Lord for that play to work. For the line to bock, the play action to work and for Anthony to come down with that ball.”

Following a key defensive stop, Stoerner called the play he'd been waiting 365 days for: a victory formation.

The Hogs won 28-24, an exact reversal of the year before. It’s a game that even 20 years later fans remember to this day.

"It was an emotional moment time because of the victory we felt like we gave up the previous year," Nutt said.

And now two decades later, those three little words-- Stoerner to Lucas-- can still fill a fanbase with hope and joy.

“I can be in the airport and have people come up to me and say, 'Hey, I was one of the ones that tore down the goalpost,' or hell, 'I was one of the ones who walked the goalpost down to Dickson,'" Nutt said. "I just remember Coach Broyles talking about the feeling of celebration and happiness.”

