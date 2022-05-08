3A-6 High School Football Preview

Cierra Clark previews the 3A-6 Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the 3A-6 the Rison Wildcats lead the pack.

Last season the wildcats went 8-4 and fell in the playoffs to the eventual state champs, Harding Academy.

Rison had lots of players participating in the offseason with 39 athletes playing in spring practice. This gives the wildcats the upper hand when it comes to numbers.

Not far off is Harmony Grove. The Hornets went 8-4 last season with two of their losses coming from teams who played at the state championship in Harding Academy and Fordyce.

The Hornets have experience on the offensive and defensive lines. One crucial key is that they have junior quarterback Caleb Johnson back. He who was all state last year.

"We pretty strong with our returners. We are bigger and stronger up front. Anytime you have an all state quarterback returning that's a strength," Camden Harmony Grove Head Coach Ernie Horstkamp said.

Up next we've got Fordyce. The Red Bugs were runner ups at the 2021 2A State championship, falling to McCrory. The Red Bugs will hope to make it to their fourth straight championship game, but this time in 3A.

The Red Bugs did lose some experienced starters due to graduation. However, Fordyce has size on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as experience with running backs.

"Jyrique Walker and Kriston Belin well be counting on them a lot. They had a lot of carries," Fordyce Head Coach Tim Rodgers said.

Up next We've got Dollarway. The Cardinals finished 5-5 last year and have dual threat quarterback D'marion Wallace as the starter after being the backup last season. Dollarway lacks size and depth but not speed.

Finally, we've got Drew Central, a team who has finished winless for the 3rd time in 8 years.

The Pirates have a new head coach in Larry White and he hopes to turn this program around.